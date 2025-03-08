AFC Women’s Football Day 2025: A Celebration of Growth and Progress

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in collaboration with its Member Associations (MAs), is set to celebrate the 11th edition of AFC Women’s Football Day with a series of activities aimed at promoting and recognizing the continuous rise of women's football across Asia.

Held annually in conjunction with International Women’s Day, the event will see participation from nearly 24,000 players, coaches, and enthusiasts across 40 MAs. Notably, eight MAs—Bhutan, Guam, India, Kyrgyz Republic, Northern Mariana Islands, Palestine, Singapore, and Vietnam—will mark the occasion for the 11th consecutive year, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the development of the women’s game.

The past year has been a landmark one for women’s football in Asia, highlighted by the success of DPR Korea’s youth teams on the global stage and the launch of the AFC Women’s Champions League™. These milestones reflect the growing popularity and increasing opportunities within the sport.

praised the strides made in women’s football. "This past year, we have witnessed several historic moments that reaffirm the immense potential of women’s football across the continent. However, while we celebrate these successes, we must remain committed to fostering further growth and ensuring a sustained trajectory of progress.”

As part of the celebrations, India will engage over 11,000 participants through small-sided games, skill challenges, and awareness programs in schools, reinforcing grassroots development.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Football Association, returning to the festivities after a two-year hiatus, will host a much-anticipated match between the women’s national team and a regional club side, aiming to reinvigorate interest in the women’s game.

In Singapore, the Football Association of Singapore has already kicked off the domestic season with the inaugural Women’s Charity Football Festival, held in partnership with Singapore’s Breast Cancer Foundation. The event featured mini-tournaments for clubs and families, raising awareness about women’s health alongside football development.

Acknowledging the dedication of AFC’s Member Associations and Regional Associations, Shaikh Salman emphasized the collective effort to advance women’s football. "With so much progress made and even greater heights to strive for, let us take a moment to recognize the incredible journey of women’s football in Asia. None of this would be possible without the unwavering dedication of our stakeholders and individuals who continue to push the game forward."

Encouraging future generations to embrace football in various roles, he added: "Let us continue to break barriers so that future generations can participate in this beautiful game—whether as players, coaches, referees, or administrators. The AFC remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all endeavours that drive the women's game forward.”