Afghan card holders advised to leave Pakistan by March 31

ISLAMABAD - In a major development that reflects Pakistan’s strained relations with the neighbouring Afghanistan, the federal government on Friday set a March 31 deadline for all Afghan nationals legally staying in Pakistan with Afghan citizen cards to voluntarily leave the country.

The Ministry of Interior in an announcement said that all Afghan citizen card (ACC) holders are advised either to leave the country voluntarily by 31 March or face deportation from April 1, 2025.

The ministry said the federal government would start the deportation process of ACC holders with ef-fect from the first of next month in addition to its ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme (IFRP) that has been implemented since November 1, 2023. Under the programme, the government has repatriated hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals illegally staying in Pakistan.

Islamabad has tense relations with the Afghan Taliban led interim government in Kabul over the issue of presence of safe havens of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the neighbouring coun-try. Pakistan claims that a recent surge in terrorism in the country is a result of different militant groups’ activities that continue to operate from Afghan soil.

“In continuation to the Government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders,” the interior ministry asserted.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in 2017 had started a registration drive of undocumented Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan and issued them ACCs, said Habib Kareem, a law-yer and human rights activist. Presently, as many as 8,40,000 ACC holders are legally staying in Pakistan, he added.

According to Kareem, there are four types of Afghan nationals living in Pakistan, including illegal, ACC holders, POR (proof of registration) card holders and those on transit visas.

The ministry in its statement highlighted that sufficient time had already been granted for the dignified return of Afghan nationals. “It is emphasized that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place,” it added.

The ministry said Pakistan had been a gracious host and continued to fulfil its commitments and obliga-tions as a responsible state. It is reiterated that individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by the Constitution, it also said.