Ambassador Mumtaz presents credentials to President Macron in Paris

March 08, 2025
PARIS  -  Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch presented her letters of credence as Pakistan’s Ambassador to France to President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

At a dignified Presentation of Credentials ceremony held at the Elysee Palace, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch conveyed the best regards of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Macron. Highlighting the strong foundation of Pakistan-France relations, the Ambassador expressed the desire of Pakistan to further expand and strengthen bilateral ties with France and affirmed her commitment to contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations in political, economic, scientific, educational and cultural domains and promote people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and France.

