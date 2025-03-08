Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Asian stocks, bitcoin down as trade uncertainty roils markets

Asian stocks, bitcoin down as trade uncertainty roils markets
NEWS WIRE
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Business

Hong Kong  -  Asian stocks tumbled Friday following a tough day on Wall Street as uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies roiled markets and traders awaited key US jobs data. Bitcoin plunged as much as 5.7 percent after Trump signed an executive order to establish a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” without planning any public purchases of the cryptocurrency. The unit recovered somewhat and was trading down 1.72 percent at around 0645 GMT. Major indices in Asia were in the red despite Trump’s move Thursday to delay some tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico. The halt — which will last until April 2 — offers temporary relief to automakers. But Trump has said he will not modify broad tariffs for steel and aluminium imports, which are due to take effect next week. “Confusion reigns around the Trump Administration policy agenda,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. “Despite the latest tariff pause, the lack of consistency to hold policy firm further limits the visibility US businesses have to position margins and to make strategic planning decisions,” said Weston.

IRSA predicts 30-35pc water shortfall for Punjab, Sindh as major reservoirs deplete

Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 2.17 percent while shares in South Korea and Australia also fell, with Sydney off 1.81 percent.

Chinese markets, which had been riding a wave of stimulus-induced optimism, were modestly lower on Friday.  

London and Frankfurt both opened down.

Chinese stocks jumped after Beijing announced a growth target of around five percent at its annual meeting of the National People’s Congress on Wednesday.

China has vowed to make domestic demand its main economic driver despite facing persistent economic headwinds and an escalating trade war with the United States.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Friday that Beijing will “firmly counter” US pressure on trade.

“China-US economic and trade ties are mutual. If you choose to cooperate, you can achieve mutually beneficial and win-win results. If you use only pressure, China will firmly counter,” he said.

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 685 points

Traders were looking ahead to Friday’s US jobs report for February, a key indicator of economic health.

Weekly jobless claims figures released Thursday were better than expected, while Wednesday’s private payroll report from ADP lagged estimates.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025