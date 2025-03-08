Attaullah Tarar claims Pakistan on path to rapid economic recovery

Federal Information Minister said on Saturday that Pakistan is on the brink of swift economic recovery.

Speaking in Wazirabad, Tarar remarked, “Whenever Pakistan has faced hardships, the Higher Power has provided the PML-N with the opportunity to lead.”

Referring to past economic concerns, he stated, “Two years ago, there were fears of default, but today, the situation is changing.”

He attributed the turnaround to leadership, saying, “Certain elements caused harm to the country, but within a year, we have witnessed blessings and progress. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving towards prosperity.”