Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Attempt to kidnap several female teachers in Jacobabad foiled

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD  -  Local residents thwarted an attempt to kidnap several female teachers in Jacobabad.

The incident occurred early in the morning within the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station.

According to reports, several armed dacoits attacked a school van that was on its way to school. The robbers stopped the van and attempted to abduct its occupants, including the female teachers.

A viral video of the incident showed the female teachers reciting prayers during the ordeal. There were at least nine people inside the van at the time, including the teachers.

The robbers opened fire into the air and fled the scene after local residents resisted the kidnapping attempt.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025