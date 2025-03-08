Attempt to kidnap several female teachers in Jacobabad foiled

JACOBABAD - Local residents thwarted an attempt to kidnap several female teachers in Jacobabad.

The incident occurred early in the morning within the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station.

According to reports, several armed dacoits attacked a school van that was on its way to school. The robbers stopped the van and attempted to abduct its occupants, including the female teachers.

A viral video of the incident showed the female teachers reciting prayers during the ordeal. There were at least nine people inside the van at the time, including the teachers.

The robbers opened fire into the air and fled the scene after local residents resisted the kidnapping attempt.