Beggars from different parts of KP flock to Peshawar during Ramazan

March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  A large number of professional and nonprofessional beggars from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have flocked to Peshawar, causing inconvenience to citizens during Ramazan.  

Despite begging to be illegal under the country’s laws, beggars, including men, women, children, and persons with disabilities, are frequently seen at crowded intersections, mosque entrances, markets, and food outlets, particularly before Iftar. Key areas such as Hashtnagri, Gantagar, Firdus, Nothia, Tehkal, and Saddar have been occupied by them.  

Many beggars exploit public sympathy by wearing torn clothes, faking injuries, or carrying prescriptions and disability certificates. Some aggressively approach shoppers, chase vehicles, or even resort to blackmail tactics, such as threatening to dirty clothes if denied money. Others pretend to sell small items like flowers and rosaries but ultimately seek alms.  

Legal experts emphasize that laws like the West Pakistan Loitering Ordinance 1958, Pakistan Employment of Children Act 1991, and KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 exist to curb begging but are not fully enforced. The social welfare department has launched special drives to rehabilitate beggars and drug addicts, providing them with vocational training.  

Citizens urge the government to take strict action against beggary, ensuring a peaceful shopping environment during Ramazan.

Welfare authorities advise donors to support known deserving individuals and reputable organizations to ensure their charity serves a genuine cause.

