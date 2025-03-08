Bhutto’s 46th martyred anniversary arrangements reviewed in District Council Larkana

LARKANA - An important meeting was held at the District Council Office Larkana under the chairmanship of the General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Larkana district and Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Laghari. The meeting was attended by elected representatives of all Union Councils of Larkana and Dokri tehsils, along with party officials on Friday. During the meeting, the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was observed with great reverence and respect. Following the special directives of the party’s high leadership, the District Council Larkana announced developmental schemes worth 50 million rupees for each Union Council in the district. The meeting also emphasized the importance of developmental works and cleanliness in the Union Councils. It was unanimously decided that the Union Council Chairmen and Secretaries would provide birth certificates and other certificates to the people completely free of charge. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman District Council and President of Larkana Tehsil, Asadullah Bhutto, all Union Council representatives and Peoples Party local leaders present.