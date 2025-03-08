Bilawal reaffirms commitment to protect women’s rights

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions of women in every sphere of life and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the protection and promotion of women’s rights.

In his message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he extended heartfelt greetings to women in Pakistan and all around the world.

Bilawal said that no society can progress without ensuring equal rights, dignity, and opportunities for women. He emphasised that gender equality is not merely a slogan but a fundamental principle of justice and democracy.

He paid tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, whose dedication to Pakistan’s independence made her a beacon of hope. On the occasion, he also paid homage to his grandmother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and mother, Benazir Bhutto.

He said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto rendered great sacrifices and firmly fought tyranny with unmatched courage. Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister, shattered barriers and paved the way for countless women to rise in leadership, inspiring generations of women to fight for their rights.

Bilawal urged for the creation of an inclusive and safe environment where women can thrive as equal partners in progress.

On this International Women’s Day, Bilawal reiterated the PPP’s historic commitment to building a Pakistan where every woman’s voice is heard, valued, and respected.