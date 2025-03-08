Canal Construction Skepticism

The lifeblood of any agrarian economy is its water resources, and Pakistan, with its intricate canal network, is no exception. The debate surrounding water allocation and distribution has always been contentious, often fuelled by misinformation and political rhetoric rather than facts. Water security is not merely a provincial concern but a national one, where strategic planning and infrastructural development are paramount. The assertion that Sindh’s water share is being diverted due to six canals, including the Mehfooz Shaheed Canal, is not rooted in reality but rather a misrepresentation of the broader hydrological framework of the country. A rational analysis of Pakistan’s water management policies and infrastructural projects clearly dispels these apprehensions, highlighting that each province is guaranteed its rightful allocation under constitutional and legal frameworks.

Mehfooz Shaheed Canal, previously referred to as the Cholistan Canal, is a critical part of Pakistan’s expanding water infrastructure. This project is designed to channel water from the Chenab and Jhelum Rivers, explicitly excluding any draw from the River Sindh, thereby eliminating the possibility of infringing on Sindh’s share. With water availability sanctioned by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), a body representing all provinces, there is full transparency in its approval process. The canal’s operation adheres to the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord, ensuring Punjab utilises its own share without encroaching upon the allocations of other provinces. Furthermore, its design prioritises efficiency through the use of High-Efficiency Irrigation Systems (HEIS), reducing water wastage through seepage prevention and controlled distribution mechanisms. This modernised approach underscores Pakistan’s commitment to responsible water management while reinforcing provincial autonomy over allocated shares.

The imminent completion of major water storage projects such as Mohmand Dam in 2027 and Diamer Basha Dam in 2029 will significantly enhance Pakistan’s overall water reserves. The addition of 7.08 MAF of stored water will not only stabilise the supply to all provinces but also ensure a more efficient distribution system under the 1991 Accord. These reservoirs will enable the harnessing of floodwaters, mitigating the perennial issue of water scarcity while reducing reliance on unpredictable seasonal flows. This development strengthens the argument that Pakistan is on the trajectory towards improved water security, negating fears of depletion or unjust distribution among provinces. The reality is that an increase in storage capacity will ultimately benefit all stakeholders, including Sindh, by ensuring sustained water availability, particularly in times of drought or reduced river inflows.

Beyond irrigation, Mehfooz Shaheed Canal is poised to play a crucial role in bolstering Pakistan’s defence and economic stability. The strategic positioning of this canal near Cholistan enhances logistical capabilities, particularly in areas where water availability directly impacts military mobility and sustainability. Historically, water scarcity in border regions has been a strategic disadvantage; thus, fortifying these areas with a dependable water supply is a prudent move. Economically, the canal will breathe life into barren lands, bringing 1.2 million acres under cultivation, fostering food security, and generating employment opportunities. A case in point is Rajasthan’s Indira Gandhi Canal, which transformed arid lands into thriving agricultural hubs, significantly contributing to India’s economy. Pakistan’s replication of this model in the Cholistan Desert can yield similar economic dividends, strengthening both local livelihoods and national agricultural output.

Environmental considerations also play a pivotal role in the discourse surrounding water projects. The fear that Mehfooz Shaheed Canal will negatively impact downstream Kotri is unfounded. Advanced water monitoring and distribution mechanisms, including the installation of an Advanced Telemetry System at 27 key sites, are being deployed to ensure transparent water flow management. Additionally, the increase in storage capacity through upcoming dams will naturally enhance downstream releases, maintaining ecological and environmental balances. The misconception that these infrastructural advancements will disrupt Sindh’s water supply fails to account for the comprehensive planning involved in Pakistan’s water strategy. With better management tools and infrastructural investments, the nation stands to achieve a more equitable and sustainable distribution of its water resources.

Pakistan’s water management is at a crucial juncture, where misinformation and scepticism must be countered with factual clarity and forward-thinking policies. The Mehfooz Shaheed Canal project aligns with the National Water Policy 2018 and broader climate resilience strategies, ensuring that every drop of water is used efficiently and equitably. The resistance to such projects often stems from a lack of understanding rather than legitimate grievances. A nation struggling with water scarcity cannot afford to let regional biases overshadow the collective necessity for infrastructural progress. With a well-documented water distribution framework, robust monitoring mechanisms, and the strategic vision to enhance reserves, Pakistan is ensuring that all provinces, including Sindh, receive their fair share while simultaneously securing the nation’s agricultural and economic future. The path forward lies in collaboration, transparency, and the unwavering commitment to scientific water management, free from political theatrics and fear-mongering narratives.

Omay Aimen

The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com