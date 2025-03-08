Car-motorcycle collision kills four in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR/ MUZAFFARGARH - At least four people including three women were killed after a devastating collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred at Bahawalnagar’s Bismillah Chowk on Friday afternoon. According to the police, the accident was reported at Bismillah Chowk, where the car and motorcycle collided and claimed four lives, private news channel reported.

The police spokesman said that the bodies identified as Ghulam Qadir 50 years, his wife Niazan Bibi 49 years, Ameeran Bibi 40 years and Zulakhan 45 years old. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for legal formalities, he said, adding the driver managed to flee from the scene successfully. The police have registered a case and launched investigation into the accident’s cause.

10 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

At least 10 passengers were injured when a bus crashed into a tree in the jurisdiction of Chaubara Tehsil police station. According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when the tie-rod of a bus detached, causing the driver to lose control and ram into a roadside tree.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Chaubara for treatment. They were identified as Salim, Imran, Ghulam Abbas, Bilal Hussain, Zafar, Musarrat Abbas, Aqeel Abbas, Meesum Raza, Nasreen, and Tauqeer Abbas. Among the injured, six belonged to district Bakhar and were traveling for labour work. The passenger bus was going from Chowk Azam to Sialkot when the accident took place.

Motorcyclist dies in Lodhran trailer accident

A motorcyclist was crushed to death under wheels of a trailer near Alizium School Bahawalpur Road Lodhran, here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, the long vehicle was going to Bahawalpur from Lodhran when the motorcyclist collided with it and died on-the-spot. Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to heirs. The deceased was identified as Bakht, son of Ismaeel, of Ismail Town Lodhran city.