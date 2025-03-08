Chairman BISE Rawalpindi visits Attock examination centers

ATTOCK - Chairman BISE Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan visited different examination centers set up in Government Boys High School Injra, Government Boys High School Chhab, Government Boys High School Jhamat, Government Boys High School No. 1 Jand, Government Girls High School Jand Center A and B, Government High School No. 2 Jand and Government Boys High School Mithial. During the visit, the chairman checked the attendance of Resident Inspectors/ Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendent and invigilators of the examination centers and issued instructions to them to ensure to conduct exam as per the policy and said that the zero tolerance policy issued by the Punjab Government should be strictly implemented. No negligence of any kind will be tolerated in this regard. If anyone is found violating the SOPs, disciplinary action will be taken against him/ her along with registration of an FIR. The Chairman said, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Higher Education Punjab Dr. Farrukh Naveed are determined to eliminate booty mafia in the matriculation examination with a strict and solid strategy.