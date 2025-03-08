China-Pak two-way bus service between Kashgar, Gilgit resumes

ISLAMABAD - The regular international bus service between Kashgar, China, and Gilgit, Pakistan, officially resumed and entered the trial operation phase.

The bus service is operated by Kashgar Xinlu Passenger Transport Co, Ltd. and Pakistan’s Northern Areas Transportation Company (NATCO).

The bus departs from Kashgar and heads southward, passing through the Khunjerab Pass and Pakistan’s Sost Port before reaching its final destination, Gilgit. The total journey covers a distance of 698 kilometres.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report on Friday, the resumption of this service not only reduces the travel distance between the two regions but also acts as a vital link for trade, cultural exchange, and tourism development between China and Pakistan.

According to the Kashgar Passenger Station, departures from Kashgar are scheduled every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3:00pm (Beijing Time).

The bus makes a stop at Tashkurgan County Passenger Station before exiting China via the Khunjerab Pass the following day.

For the return journey, buses depart from Gilgit every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at 6:00am (Pakistan Time).

They also stop at Tashkurgan County before continuing to Kashgar the following day.

The fare per passenger is RMB455 per ticket. Currently, the route is serviced by ten buses, each with capacities ranging from 25 to 48 seats.

Passengers can purchase tickets directly at Kashgar Passenger Station or book online through the WeChat mini-programme ‘Kashgar Passenger Travel’, according to the Chinese transportation organization.