CM Maryam reviews progress on Lahore development plan

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Lahore Development Program. The meeting focused on infrastructure upgrades, including sewage systems, water supply, and road rehabilitation. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore presented a comprehensive report on the development plan. The chief minister directed authorities to undertake desilting of the city’s canal and emphasized the need for a long-term sewage system designed to meet future demands.

Officials briefed the CM that WASA plans to lay 780 kilometers of new sewage pipelines in Lahore, ranging from one to six feet in diameter. In the first phase, 450 kilometers of pipelines will be installed. The project will be managed through the Lahore Development Management Information System, ensuring digital tracking of progress. Additionally, NESPAK will oversee quality control using the Inspector App. It was further revealed that the Lahore Development Management Information System allows for real-time monitoring of both financial and physical progress, ensuring transparency. Due to strict oversight and efficiency measures, the government has already saved Rs. 16 billion on the project.

The first phase of the Lahore Development Plan includes comprehensive improvements across six zones in the city. Key initiatives include the construction and renovation of water supply systems, drainage infrastructure, road networks, and street pavements. The plan also features the installation of streetlights and the rehabilitation of public parks. CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the importance of maintaining high construction standards across all development projects. She stated, “The streets in villages should be paved with the same quality and standards as those in cities. There will be no compromise on development quality.”