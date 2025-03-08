Commissioner orders crackdown on profiteers to curb artificial price hike

KARACH - Commissioner’s campaign to curb profiteering continues in Ramazan. On the sixth day of Ramazan, action was taken against 193 shopkeepers, with fines of Rs16.55 lakh imposed. Additionally, 15 profiteers were arrested, and 12 shops were sealed.

In the first six days of Ramazan, fines of over Rs1.66 crore were imposed, with 985 shopkeepers facing action, 97 arrested, and 68 shops sealed.

According to the details, in District south Rs7.87 lakh. In east Rs1.92 lakh In West Rs50,000, in Central Rs1.49 lakh,in MalirRs 1.03 lakh in Korangi Rs2.30 lakh and in Keamari District Rs55,000 was imposed.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce official prices and take action against those violating them.

Citizens can report complaints against profiteering to the Commissioner’s Office control room and whatsapp number ( 03160111712), including help line No 1299 and through its portal Link of the portal is placed below.