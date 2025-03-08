Customs foils Rs5.4b federal excise duty evasion attempt

KARACHI - The Centralized Assessment Unit (CAU), operating under the Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS) of the Appraisement Collectorate South Karachi, successfully prevented an attempt to evade Federal Excise Duty (FED) amounting to Rs. 5.4 billion. The evasion attempt was made by two companies, Global Textile and Meher International, who misdeclared the import of “Acetate Tow” from the UAE as “Polyester Staple Fiber” to avoid paying Rs. 5.4 billion in FED. The misdeclaration and duty evasion were confirmed through physical examination and laboratory testing. FIRs have been lodged against the importers, Global Textile and Meher International, as well as clearing agent, Sakina Enterprises, under the Customs Act for attempting to evade duties and causing financial damage to national treasury. Efforts are ongoing to arrest suspects involved.