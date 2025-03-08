Deltaic region faces drought, sea encroachment

THATTA - “I have asked my children and wife to be prepared to leave, as I am thinking of moving to a safer place. There are no longer adequate livelihood opportunities here,” says Waryam Malah, a fisherman who lives along the embankment of the Indus River in Thatta. Recalling his father’s words, he said that the Indus River was home to thousands of fish species around three decades ago, but today the riverbed is filled with sand. Amidst vigorous agitation and resentment across Sindh against the controversial six-channel scheme on the Indus River, the deltaic and coastal areas of Sindh are on the verge of drought.

Locals recall the glorious days when the deltaic region of Sindh was fertile and was a source of livelihood for tens of thousands of people living along the coastline. The abruptly changing weather patterns, extraordinary surge in temperatures, and inadequate supply of water at the Kotri downstream, among others, are the core causes behind the degradation of the Indus Delta and the advancement of the sea. Rabdino Parhiyar, a resident of village Sindhi Dal, said that thousands of acres of agricultural land had been rendered infertile due to the untimely supply of water in the tail-end areas of Sindh, mainly Sujawal, Thatta, and Badin. Moreover, the sea had encroached upon four million acres of land along the coastline.

While sharing his insight on the nagging issue of water scarcity in the wake of the six-channel schemes, noted agronomist Obhayo Khan Khushik said that water scarcity would reach its peak in the coming days in the coastal areas, as the water flows at the Kotri Barrage had reached an all-time low. He further disclosed that once the deltaic region of Sindh was stretched to 12,000 square kilometers, but it had now shrunk to 1,000 square kilometers, with the areas having squeezed up to 92 percent.

Syed Jalal Shah, a political activist of STP, revealed that the people of Sindh had been deprived of their due share of water. Nawaz Sheikh, a local social activist, mentioned that the underground water in the villages of the coastline had turned brackish, triggering multiple health hazards for the local population. Social activist Ali Nawaz Nohrio said that out of 17 creeks, 15 creeks of the Indus delta were on the brink of extermination. Mumtaz Sheikh of QAT -Qaumi Awami Tahreekk said that the 1991 water accord was not completely in favor of Sindh, despite the fact that the Jam Saqi-led Sindh government became its signatory. However, that accord had also not been implemented. They urged the UNO and the International Court of Justice to take notice of this flagrant violation of human rights.