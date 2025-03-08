DG Sports KP organises floodlight tournaments during Ramazan

Peshawar - The Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues its tradition of organising thrilling floodlight tournaments across various locations in the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of these events, a floodlights cricket tournament will be held at Bisaki Ground, Dera Ismail Khan, with Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur and Mayor Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur officiating the opening ceremony.

Similarly, the floodlights cricket tournament at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar is set to begin on March 12, featuring 24 of Peshawar’s top teams. The opening ceremony will be graced by Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, Sports Secretary Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, and Director General of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan. The tournament final will take place on March 25.

In Buner district, a floodlights cricket tournament will kick off at College Ground today, March 8, with Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jihan as the chief guest.

Furthermore, the floodlights football tournament at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar will commence on March 13. The opening ceremony will be attended by the Provincial Minister for Sports, the Sports Secretary, and the DG Sports, while the final match is scheduled for March 20.