Saturday, March 08, 2025
DIG arranges Iftar dinner for Range office staff

Staff Reporter
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Parvez Ahmed Chandio, arranged a special Iftar dinner for the Range Office staff. The Iftar dinner was attended by Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from all three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division, recently retired Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) SP Sher Ali Jamali, and other senior officers. DIGP Parvez Ahmed Chandio joined officers and personnel in breaking their fast. Speaking on the occasion, DIGP Chandio praised the dedication of police personnel who continue to perform their duties diligently while fasting. He expressed his pleasure in sharing the Iftar meal with his team, acknowledging their hard work and commitment. At the conclusion of the event, DIGP presented honorary shields to retired SPs Abdullah Lakhir and Atta Muhammad Dahri in recognition of their service.

Staff Reporter

