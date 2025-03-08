Director visits Vehari college, checks staff attendance

Vehari - Professor Tahir Sultan, Director Colleges Multan Division, made a surprise visit to Government Graduate College Vehari, checked the attendance of the staff, laboratories, conference room, and also visited the Deputy Director’s office.

He was accompanied by Professor Malik Mushtaq Rehan, Deputy Director Colleges and Principal of the Institute, Professor Syed Ghulam Muhammad Bukhari, Professor Dilawar Hussain, Assistant Director DDC Vehari and others.

On this occasion, the Director of Colleges praised and congratulated the Class IV employees on seeing their uniforms. He directed to equip the college laboratories with modern technology. He looked at all the devices in the conference room and expressed satisfaction. He said that as per the instructions of the Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab, any college can be checked at any time. The staff should ensure their attendance and emphasize on the academic performance of the students. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

It is noteworthy that the college directors were very impressed by the greenery of the college. On which he highly praised the principal and staff and further said that shade-giving, fruit-bearing and flowering plants should be planted to enhance the beauty. On this occasion, he also listened to the problems of the bus students and directed them to solve them immediately and also announced the approval of a new bus for the college. Finally, he congratulated all the staff for securing the first position in the Multan Board of this institution.