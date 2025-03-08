DPO Jhelum inaugurates Special Initiative Police Station Saddar

GUJAR KHAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Tariq Aziz Sindhu, inaugurated the Special Initiative Police Station Saddar to improve public access and facilities. The event was attended by senior police officials and building engineers. DPO Sindhu inspected the newly constructed station, reviewing its SIPs protocol, front desk, evidence room, and detention cells. He emphasized that the new building would provide a better environment for both officers and citizens. Later, he held a meeting with officers, stressing the maintenance of police facilities and a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and misuse of authority.

DPO Sindhu also conducted an open court at Sohawa Police Station, personally hearing public complaints and directing officers to resolve them on priority.

“Open courts ensure police accountability and swift resolution of public issues,” he stated.

He noted that all complaints are logged in the online Complaint Management System for tracking and timely action.

DPO Sindhu urged officers to treat citizens with respect and handle their concerns professionally.

