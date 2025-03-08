DS Polo and BN/Newage score wins in Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship

LAHORE - DS Polo and BN/Newage Cables emerged victorious in the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025 at the Lahore Polo Club.

Thrilling encounters continue in the ongoing National Open Polo Championship, organized with the support of Bank Alfalah. The event was attended by Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee members, Secretary Lt. Col. Umar Amir (Retd.), and a large number of families.

In the first match of the day, DS Polo defeated HN Polo 8-6. Max Charlton and Lao Abelenda led DS Polo’s charge, scoring four goals each. For HN Polo, Pelayo Berazadi netted four goals, while Hamza Mawaz Khan added two goals.

DS Polo asserted their dominance from the outset, storming into the lead with two goals in the opening chukker and repeating the feat in the second, while HN managed just one in response, giving DS a commanding 4-1 advantage. HN Polo roared back in the third chukker, delivering a stunning hat-trick to level the score at 4-4, momentarily shifting the momentum in their favor.

However, DS Polo swiftly regained control in the fourth chukker, unleashing three spectacular goals to reestablish a 7-4 lead. In the final chukker, HN fought hard to stage a comeback with a brace of goals, but DS added one more to their tally, ensuring a well-earned 8-6 victory.

In the second match, BN/Newage Cables secured a dominant 10-6 victory over Olympia/AZB. Hamza Mawaz Khan played in place of the injured Solari for BN/Newage Cables. Santiago Cernadas scored six goals, Hamza Mawaz Khan added three, and Babar Naseem contributed one.For Olympia/AZB, Luis Manuel Aguirre scored three goals, Abdul Rehman Munno netted two, and Ahmed Zubair Butt added one goal. Olympia/AZB made a strong start, converting a brace of goals to take an early edge. However, BN/Newage Cables quickly responded with a goal in the first chukker before launching a brilliant hat-trick in the second, edging ahead with a narrow 4-3 lead. The third chukker remained evenly contested, with both sides adding a goal each, but BN/Newage still held a slender 5-4 advantage.

The fourth chukker saw BN/Newage shift gears, playing aggressive, high-intensity polo as they unleashed five sensational goals, while Olympia/AZB managed just one, extending BN/Newage’s lead to 10-5. Olympia/AZB found the net once in the final chukker, but it was merely a consolation as BN/Newage sealed a commanding 10-6 victory.