Empowering women essential for building progressive society: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that empowering women and integrating them into the national mainstream is imperative for developing a progressive society. He stated that providing equal opportunities to women in all sectors of life is crucial for country’s progress. He expressed these views on the occasion of International Women’s Day, observed worldwide on March 8.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Islam grants women equal rights, dignity, and respect while strictly opposing gender discrimination. He urged for a shift in negative attitudes towards women’s rights and their full inclusion in national progress. He emphasized the necessity of advancing women in economic sectors and encouraging their participation to ensure financial stability.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Parliament, he ensured the implementation of all possible measures to empower women, secure their rights, and grant them their rightful place in society. He further stated that the Parliament of Pakistan has substantial female representation, actively contributing to the legislative process. He further stated that the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming are playing an active role in advocating for women’s rights and enhancing their political and social well-being. He praised the political and social services of women in the country, highlighting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for the promotion of women’s education, healthcare, employment, and overall welfare.

He also noted Pakistan’s unique distinction of having Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the first female Prime Minister of the Muslim world. Expressing optimism, he voiced confidence that Parliament would remain committed to ensuring women’s progress and prosperity across the country. Furthermore, NA Speaker underscored the historical importance of women in Pakistan’s journey, recalling the invaluable roles played by iconic women figures during the Pakistan Movement. He particularly honored Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan, Begum Jahan Ara Shahnawaz, and Begum Shaista Ikramullah for their exemplary leadership and sacrifices, which paved the way for the independence struggle and secured their place in the annals of history. He further stated that even after the establishment of Pakistan, women have played a pivotal role in the stability of democracy and national development. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah stated that women constitute more than half of Pakistan’s population, and sustainable development and prosperity cannot be achieved without their inclusion in national mainstream.

He emphasized that protecting women’s rights remains a top priority for the current Parliament. He reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees women complete protection of life and property, access to employment, business opportunities, education, freedom to choose a profession, and participation in political and social activities. The Deputy Speaker NA paid tribute to the services of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, acknowledging her as the first female Prime Minister of Muslim world.

He highlighted her efforts in reorganizing her party after the martyrdom of her father, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and her relentless struggle for democracy until her martyrdom. He stated that the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister of Punjab reflects the Pakistani society’s commitment to moderation, enlightenment, and progressive values.

He also expressed confidence that Parliament would continue playing an effective role in promoting women’s welfare and ensuring their enhanced participation in the national mainstream.