Ever Changing World

One would tend to agree with China’s Premier Li Qiang’s recent observation that ‘changes unseen in a century were unfolding across the world at a faster pace.’ Indeed, the world seems to have gone astray, particularly after receiving recent dicta from none other than the new President of the United States. Beijing has also warned that ‘if war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we are ready to fight till the end.’ First question: Will Washington take back the additional tariffs imposed on China? The answer is no. Second question: Should we be concerned about the Sino-US tensions? The answer is again, no. The reason? A new change replaces the old one quickly and unknowingly—resulting in acute indifference.

The excitement of China taking over America’s supremacy in Artificial Intelligence (AI) did not last long. The tussle between Deep Seek and ChatGPT has already taken a back seat. Even the debate over the use or misuse of AI could not keep our attention for long. The laid-back attitude of intelligent minds culminating in intellectual helplessness is but obvious. What can we do? Do we have any control over these rapid global phenomena taking place without any forewarning? Gone are the days when news was news, and we used to get surprised. So much so that an on-screen bashing of a sitting President by another incumbent President is being taken in a normal stride. The glory of thrill and the excitement of surprise have been replaced by acute mental lethargy. Let it be. So what? This too shall pass...!!

It is then no surprise that the ongoing great power competition between China and the United States does not excite one’s imagination anymore. Any future severe global economic downturn such as the twentieth-century Great Depression would not produce massive heart attacks anymore. Covid-19 came and eased out quickly without reminding anyone of past pandemics such as the Black Death. No one even remembers how many people perished during the pandemic the world recently experienced with utter boredom—not even a novel such as Love in the Time of Cholera was attempted by contemporary writers. Imagine the distressed world during tensions flared in the Persian Gulf or the Cold War era…!! Imagine the Soviet Union disintegrating during the 2020s—would the world even bother to know the names of those Russian ‘treasonous blackmailers’ who visited their President on 18 August 1991 and asked him to step down? In all probability, we would see Gorbachev sheepishly facing a roaring President Trump at the Oval Office. End of story. Business as usual.

Two major changes have occurred recently, particularly with the dawn of a soon-to-be-great America under President Trump. Both these changes have gone unnoticed mainly due to prevailing worldwide indifference. The national interest of the US remains unchanged. Joe Biden had similar powers as the President. Faces at the helm of affairs would always change with the assumption of office by a new President. Hence, nothing new. Israel was a priority—always. At the UN, the US would invariably vote in favour of Israel. Traditionally, the US-UK plans would be dovetailed. France and Germany would ask difficult questions when it came to the Sino-US conflict or any other important European affair. Europe and the EU would follow suit despite their differences. Policies would be made to secure energy sources, sell arms, flex muscles, and stay as the sole superpower. What has changed, then? Trump’s second stint seems to be characterised by a modification in tactics while the overall strategy remains unchanged. Tactics have changed. No more diplomacy. No more mincing of words. A spade must be called a spade. Let the world see the President signing the Executive Orders; use a frank, bold, and to-the-point expression; and don’t spare even friends when it comes to business.

The second major change is the spillover effect of the first one. It has occurred in the realm of International Relations. Here also, the change is not going to last for long as one’s mental lethargy is likely to come into play—quietly but decisively. However, for interest’s sake, let us glance through a few under-construction concepts:

Nation-State: A territorially bound sovereign country, temporarily ruled by any nation.

United Nations: An organisation that aims to maintain elusive international peace and security.

International Law: Principles governing the relations amongst the Third World countries.

National Interest: The objectives that a nation seeks with the consent of the powers-that-be.

Foreign Policy: General objectives for avoiding tariffs and sanctions.

Diplomacy: The use of means such as missiles to maintain peaceful relationships.

Geoeconomics: A method of understanding the dynamics of world money lenders such as the IMF.

Power: No more carrots—only sticks—to influence the behaviour of others to get a desired outcome.

Truce: An interval to allow the belligerent a desirable breathing space.

Multipolarity: A utopian predicament that occurs only in PowerPoint presentations.

Apparently, the Trump Administration is not concerned about the flak it is receiving both internally and internationally. It seems determined to make America great again no matter what. However, the world, particularly the EU, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Greenland, and China, need not worry about Washington’s new tactical moves too much. Following Churchill’s advice, if they feel they are in hell, they must keep going. Secondly, the age-old saying—the more you change, the more you remain the same—must not be forgotten. Every thesis has an antithesis, and it takes time before a synthesis emerges. With AI’s flavour, the synthesis is likely to be interesting if not outrightly beautiful.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com