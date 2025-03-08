Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA arrests three human traffickers

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone intensified its crackdown on human trafficking, arresting three suspects, including a notorious fugitive, in raids conducted in Lahore and Sialkot.  

According to FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspects were identified as Qamar-ul-Zaman, Muhammad Anwar and Waseem Akram. They were involved in visa fraud and deceiving innocent citizens by promising to send them abroad. Qamar-ul-Zaman, a notorious human trafficker, had been wanted since 2023 by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore. He attempted to send a citizen, Sufyan to Greece using fake documents,whereas Muhammad Anwar swindled Rs 700,000 from a citizen under the false promise of sending him to Cambodia. Accused Waseem Akram took Rs 900,000 from another victim, claiming to arrange travel to Dubai.

The spokesperson revealed that the suspects collected large sums of money from victims but failed to deliver on their promises, ultimately going into hiding.  FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfaraz Khan Virk said that the crackdown against human traffickers was in full swing and operations against human trafficking networks were further intensified.   “We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking. The arrested traffickers will face strict legal action and we will eradicate international human trafficking networks from their roots,” added Virk.

IMF lauds Sindh’s economic performance, urges more investment in public services

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025