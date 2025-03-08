Fitch Ratings on Pakistan

Fitch Ratings, a global credit rating agency, assesses the creditworthiness of countries, corporations, and financial institutions by assigning sovereign credit ratings that indicate a country’s ability to repay debt. These ratings help investors, lenders, and financial institutions understand the risks of investing in a particular nation.

Founded in 1914 by John Knowles Fitch in the United States, the agency initially focused on rating corporate and government bonds. However, by the 1990s, it had become a major player in sovereign credit ratings and now plays a crucial role in evaluating national economies.

Recently, Fitch acknowledged Pakistan’s economic recovery and highlighted positive developments, including a reduction in the policy rate to 12% by the State Bank of Pakistan, a drop in inflation to just over 2% in January 2025, and stable exchange rates. The implementation of tight monetary policies has also helped control domestic demand.

Despite these improvements, the agency has warned that Pakistan still faces significant economic risks. The country must repay $22 billion in external debt during the 2025 fiscal year, including $13 billion in bilateral deposits. Securing external financing remains a challenge, as Pakistan must continue seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and allied nations. Additionally, delays in structural reforms, such as implementing higher agricultural income taxes—a key IMF condition—could impact future funding prospects.

To improve its credit rating, Pakistan must strengthen foreign exchange reserves, maintain its participation in the IMF programme, and ensure sustained economic growth through disciplined fiscal policies. Any failure to secure external financing or delays in IMF reviews could result in a downgrade, making future borrowing more expensive.

While Fitch recognises signs of economic improvement, high debt repayments and external financing risks remain major concerns. The government must persist in implementing IMF-backed reforms to sustain investor confidence and prevent economic instability.

SEENGAR ALI WASSAN,

Khairpur Mir’s.