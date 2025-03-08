Saturday, March 08, 2025
Food safety teams active from Sehr to Iftar in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2025
LAHORE  -   On the directives of DG Food Authority, food safety teams conducted a grand operation across Punjab to ensure safe and hygienic food during Ramazan.

A total of 3,330 food units were inspected, resulting in six cases being registered and one suspect arrested. Authorities sealed 15 Sehri & Iftar points, while 370 units were fined Rs. 5.389 million for violations.  During crackdown, 215 kg of counterfeit tea, 10,293 liters of substandard oil, 1,785 liters of adulterated milk and over 1,000 kg of Pakoras were confiscated and discarded. A counterfeit tea production unit in Nishtar was raided leading to arrest of its owner. Unit was involved in repackaging used tea leaves into fake branded packaging. Several renowned breakfast restaurants were also sealed due to poor hygiene standards.

Major violations included the absence of medical and training certificates for food handlers. Use of rotten vegetables and expired foul-smelling ingredients in Sehri preparations and unhygienic conditions such as fungus-infested freezers and contaminated water in processing areas.  DG Food Authority reaffirmed that there is zero tolerance for health hazards during Ramazan. Food safety teams are working round the clock to inspect Sehri and Iftar points, Ramazan Bazaars and street vendors. Ensuring safe and high-quality food for people of Punjab remains the top priority.

