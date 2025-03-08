Gender inequality in agriculture: Sakib Eltaff calls for action ahead of International Women’s Day 2025

CEO Al-Ghazi Tractors Sakib Eltaff has said that agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan's economy, contributing about 24 per cent to the GDP and 37.4 per cent to employment generation.

“Yet behind these figures lies a stark gender disparity that continues to challenge the sector's growth potential. As International Women's Day 2025 approaches with the theme "Accelerate Action," Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited focuses on empowering the unrecognized female workforce that sustains Pakistan's agricultural productivity,” he added.

CEO Sakib Eltaff discussed the critical role of women in agriculture and highlighted his company's initiatives to address gender inequality in Pakistan's farming communities. "The statistics tell a powerful story that's often overlooked in our national conversation," Eltaff says, “According to the World Bank, Women account for 49.2% of Pakistan's population, and their workforce participation in the agriculture sector stands at an astounding 67.9%, compared to just 28.4% for men. These women are dedicating over 50 hours weekly to farming activities—significantly more time than their male counterparts. Yet their contributions remain largely invisible in our economic calculations."

Eltaff highlights the paradox at the heart of Pakistan's agricultural sector. "According to Social Enterprise Development Centre LUMS, in Punjab, more than 80 per cent of post-harvest activities are performed by women. In the livestock sector, women manage almost all activities including marketing dairy products. But despite this dominance, their economic contributions are unrecognized, their labour undervalued, and their potential constrained by systemic barriers."

The CEO addresses Pakistan's troubling position on gender equality metrics. "Ranking 145th out of 146 countries on the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Index should serve as a wake-up call for all of us in leadership positions. According to UN Women, when a Pakistani woman's income averages just 16.3% of a man's income while women constitute the majority of agricultural workers, we're not just facing a social issue—we're confronting a massive economic inefficiency."

When asked about the specific challenges facing women in agriculture, Eltaff provides a sobering assessment based on research and community engagement. "Most women farmers don't own the land they work on, receive unequal wages for equal work, and face significant protection challenges. Studies from the Aurat Foundation show that 84% of women farmers have experienced harassment in workplaces or public spaces."

He continues with growing concern, "They work in hazardous conditions without protective gear, proper sanitation facilities, or access to clean drinking water. According to FAO, their workdays often stretch 12-18 hours, yet only 4% of agricultural finance borrowers are women, primarily because credit access requires land ownership—assets women typically don't possess due to our social structures."

Last year, Al-Ghazi Tractors, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, Government of Sindh, organized the Khud Mukhtar Baa Waqar workshop in 2024 at the Directorate of Agriculture Research, Tando Jam.

“This impactful two-day training brought together 43 ambitious young women, equipping them with essential skills to thrive in the agricultural sector,” Eltaff explained. “Through hands-on learning and practical sessions, participants gained valuable knowledge of modern agricultural tools, setting the stage for economic independence and sustainable farming practices in Pakistan.”

Eltaff further added, “Participants received practical training in operating and maintaining tractors. From obtaining tractor-driving licenses to hands-on driving practice, these women developed the confidence and skills needed to create a meaningful impact in their farming communities. Eltaff points to the Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act of 2019 as a landmark development when discussing legislative frameworks. "This legislation represents a significant breakthrough by recognizing women in agriculture as formal workers and ensuring their right to social security. We're encouraging our dealer network and service providers to comply with and exceed these standards, even in provinces where similar legislation hasn't yet been enacted."

As our conversation concludes, Eltaff shares a message for women working in Pakistan's agricultural sector. "Your work is seen, valued, and essential—not just to your families but to our entire nation. Agriculture is Pakistan's backbone, and women are agriculture's backbone. We're committed to ensuring you have the resources, recognition, and rights you deserve to thrive in this vital sector."

He adds, "This International Women's Day, we don't just celebrate women farmers—we commit to accelerating action that transforms their potential into prosperity for all of Pakistan."