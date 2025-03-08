Governor Tessori directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan

KARACHI - The Managing Director (MD) of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Ameen Rajput called on the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House.

The meeting focused on issues related to gas shortages, supply to industrial areas and other concerns. The Governor emphasized that gas shortages in Karachi is causing difficulties for residents during Sehri and Iftar. He directed that an uninterrupted gas supply must be ensured during these crucial hours. He also stressed the importance of ensuring a continuous gas supply to industrial areas.

The SSGC Managing Director Ameen Rajput informed the Governor that the Prime Minister had instructed him to coordinate with the Governor of Sindh to resolve the gas issue. He assured that measures are being taken to ensure gas supply during Sehri and Iftar, as well as for industrial areas. He acknowledged that there were some issues on the first day of Ramadan, but the situation has significantly improved.

Sindh Governor for supporting young innovators in business

The Governor of Sindh, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, has emphasised the importance of supporting young innovators in business, calling them Pakistan’s “golden future.” He expressed these views while addressing the “Launchpad Pakistan” event, organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), a communique said. He urged industrialists, investors, and the corporate sector to support these talented young individuals.

The event was attended by FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Magoon, diplomats, consuls general, trade advisors, industrialists, and a large number of investors.

Governor Sindh congratulated FPCCI and the entire “Launchpad Pakistan” team, stating that this initiative would mark the beginning of a new chapter, ensuring business growth, investment promotion, and innovation. He described it as a platform where young entrepreneurs can turn their dreams into reality.

Governor Sindh emphasized that technology plays a vital role in modernizing and advancing the economy, providing young business minds with guidance, resources, and opportunities. He also mentioned his own business background, highlighting that a peaceful environment is crucial for economic activities.

He urged provincial trade minister to encourage investors by ensuring a safe and stable business climate. He further remarked that U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer of cooperation in IT and other sectors is a major step forward.

He noted that this is Trump’s first major initiative after being elected president and that collaboration with the U.S. will benefit industrialists, investors, and the business community.

Governor Sindh also reiterated that both the prime minister and the Army chief are working tirelessly to stabilize Pakistan’s economy.

Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur in Sukkur

Former senator and renowned scholar Javed Jabbar on Friday paid a courtesy call on Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur.

During his visit, Jabbar toured the Center for Biodiversity and Conservation (CBC) and was briefed on the university’s efforts to preserve indigenous plant species with medicinal properties.

Jabbar praised SALU’s commitment to environmental conservation and research, acknowledging the university’s progress in governance, financial efficiency, academic excellence, and teamwork.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk highlighted the importance of collective efforts in achieving institutional goals, resulting in significant improvements in operations and overall performance.

To commemorate the visit, Jabbar planted a fig tree in the Senator Fruit Orchard, reinforcing SALU’s sustainability initiatives.