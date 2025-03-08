Govt unveils new ‘National Prevention of Violent Extremism Policy’

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has, for the first time, unveiled details of its new ‘National Prevention of Violent Extremism Policy’ since it was approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in December last year. The National Prevention of Violent Extremism (NPVE) Policy 2024 aims to prevent violent extremism in all its manifestations by addressing the drivers and root causes of extremism, promoting human rights and social harmony, according to the policy document available with The Nation. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorism in the last several months with the country ranked second in the ‘Global Terrorism Index 2025’, as the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rose by 45 percent over the past year. The NPVE Policy, which is seen as an ambitious plan by many security experts, has been designed to meet the obligations of the revised ‘National Action Plan (NAP) 2021’ for countering extremism and terrorism in the country. The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) – the country’s premier institution on countering terrorism – has been given a lead role to implement, monitor, review and revise the policy The major objectives of the policy are identifying violent extremist trends and giving responses through evidence based and data driven approaches, and to prevent and counter the spread of violent extremist narratives and ideologies. The policy will leverage national and social media to promote values of peace to prevent violent extremism, says the document. It also aims to safeguard vulnerable communities, especially minorities and women, against risks of violent extremism. The NPVE Policy focuses on five targets or ‘5Rs’, which include ‘revisit, reach out, reduce risk, reinforce and reintegrate.’

It centers on ‘revisiting’ the learning content and enabling environment in the country through a national narrative, ‘reaching out’ to the public through media with the message of peace, harmony and diversity, and ‘reducing risk’ of violent extremism through enhanced interaction with the public.

The ‘5R Aprroach’ also talks about reinforcing the creativity, cohesion and resilience in society through science, innovation, art and culture, and reintegrating the victims, perpetrators and disgruntled elements of society through de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reconciliation.

Under the first target of ‘revisit’, the policy says that “religious worship places of all sects and religions may be regulated by the government through a framework made in consultation with leaders of all sects and religions.”

Under the third target of ‘reduce risk’, “an integrated approach shall be adopted to include women for preventing and countering violent extremism by building their capacity in negotiations and peace building.” It also calls for youth engagement by initiating youth-led peace-building programmes in the conflict affected areas of provinces with a focus on innovative ideas, scientific achievements and promotion of youth.

The policy emphasizes that databases for all criminal cases against minorities and vulnerable communities shall be developed, which will help to create a strategy to avoid undue victimization of such groups.

Under the fifth target of ‘re-integration’, all national de-radicalization and emancipation programmes and national de-radicalization facilities shall be re-visited and re-designed in a post-conflict perspective.

The NPVE Policy seeks its implementation through “an integrated strategy to counter underlying factors that facilitate and promote violent extremism.” NACTA will be responsible for monitoring, reviewing and amending the implementation plan and key performance indicators to achieve the objectives of the policy.

The implementation phase talks about establishment of PVE (prevention of violent extremism) centers as ‘centers of excellence’ at federal and provincial levels, with the main ‘PVE Center of Excellence’ will be established in NACTA. The mandate of these centers shall be monitoring, evaluation, research, coordination of PVE action plans and issuance of directions on relevant issues.

The policy proposes the formation of dedicated PVE units in police to monitor the learning institutions and worship places for reporting violent extremism. Similar units shall be established in learning institutions.

The policy divides its implementation plan into three phases – short term, medium term and long term – which would be completed from six months to five years.