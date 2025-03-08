Healthcare Accountability

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s decision to remove the CEO and Medical Superintendent of Lahore’s Mayo Hospital is a strong message: accountability in healthcare cannot be compromised. The move follows a series of high-profile interventions by the CM in Punjab’s medical sector, signalling a no-tolerance approach towards negligence and inefficiency.

The state of public healthcare in Pakistan has long been a cause for concern, with issues ranging from administrative mismanagement to a lack of basic facilities. At the heart of the problem lies an absence of standardization and accountability—hospitals function with little oversight, and complaints against medical practitioners often fail to result in meaningful action. In such an environment, political will to enforce accountability is rare but necessary.

That said, these interventions, while commendable, are not a substitute for systemic reform. Pakistan’s healthcare system cannot afford to operate in crisis mode, where change only comes when matters escalate to the point of public outcry. What is needed is a clear and enforceable framework that ensures quality service and prevents negligence before it costs lives. Complaints in healthcare are not minor administrative hiccups; they have real, often fatal, consequences.

The CM’s stance may face resistance from within the medical community, but it is a necessary push to restore public confidence in a system that, for far too long, has failed those who rely on it the most. The challenge now is to ensure that such measures go beyond individual removals and lead to lasting institutional change—because healthcare is not a sector where second chances should come at the cost of human lives.