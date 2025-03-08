Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC’s CJ orders inquiry on alleged bribe receiving by staff

IHC’s CJ orders inquiry on alleged bribe receiving by staff
NEWS WIRE
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar on Friday ordered an inquiry regarding alleged bribe receiving by the staff from the litigants.

The acting chief justice also sought the report within three days after completion of the inquiry into the matter. The IHC’s chief justice has appointed Registrar Yar Muhammad Vilana and Additional Registrar Establishment Ray Muhammad Khan as members of the inquiry committee.  It may be mentioned here that on the instructions of Justice Babar Sattar, his secretary has written a letter to registrar office regarding allegedly receiving of bribe by the court staff from the litigants. The copies of the letter were also sent to the secretaries of all judges of the high court.  The letter stated that action should be taken against the involved staff after holding an inquiry.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025