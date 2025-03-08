IMF lauds Sindh’s economic performance, urges more investment in public services

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised Sindh’s economic progress, acknowledging that the province has met most of its economic targets.

According to sources, the appreciation came during a meeting between Sindh’s Provincial Secretary of Finance, Fayaz Jatoi, and IMF officials in Islamabad. The IMF reviewed Sindh’s economic performance over the past eight months and commended the province’s revenue surplus of Rs 264 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year.

The IMF also acknowledged Sindh’s implementation of single sales tax returns and was briefed on the complexities of agricultural income tax, which is set to vary between July-December 2024 and January-June 2025.

However, the IMF advised Sindh to increase funding for education, public health, and access to clean drinking water while improving living standards in underdeveloped districts.

Separately, the IMF has urged Pakistan to address revenue shortfalls in the next fiscal quarter, stating that there is "no room for shortfall" in the ongoing loan program discussions. Extensive talks between the IMF and Pakistani officials covered key financial matters, including Islamic banking reforms, refinance schemes, and the operationalization of the Bank Resolution Framework to strengthen the banking sector.

The IMF also emphasized the importance of curbing expenditures through timely right-sizing measures while reviewing foreign exchange market trends and external sector performance.