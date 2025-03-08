India, New Zealand set for high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai

Cricketing giants India and are set to battle for the coveted title in Dubai on Sunday, with both teams looking to settle old scores and etch their names in history.

The Men in Blue, aiming for a record third Champions Trophy title, will enter the final brimming with confidence after an unbeaten campaign. The Black Caps, however, are hungry for revenge, determined to add a second title to their 2000 triumph.

Both teams have taken contrasting yet compelling paths to the final. India outclassed by 44 runs in the group stage before defeating reigning ODI world champions Australia by four wickets in the semifinal. , on the other hand, kicked off their campaign with a victory over defending champions and hosts Pakistan in Karachi, secured another win against Bangladesh, and then overcame South Africa by 50 runs in the semifinal to book a rematch with India.

While India holds a 5-0 advantage in their last five ODIs against , history favors the Black Caps in ICC knockout matches. leads India 3-1 in ICC tournament eliminations, including a victory in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 and 2023 World Cup semifinals, and the 2021 World Test Championship final. India’s only success came in their most recent encounter—the 2023 World Cup semifinal.

Overall, in 119 ODI encounters, India has won 61 matches, while has claimed 50 victories, with one match tied and seven ending without a result.

India’s campaign has been built on collective performances rather than individual brilliance. Virat Kohli, the tournament’s highest scorer for India (217 runs in four innings, including a century), has led the batting charge alongside Shreyas Iyer (195 runs in four matches) and Shubman Gill (157 runs, including a century). Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have provided stability, while all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja have played pivotal roles.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy have each claimed a five-wicket haul, while Kuldeep Yadav, Axar, and Jadeja have consistently troubled opposition batters. India’s ability to adapt and rely on different match-winners has been their biggest strength.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasized that the team has shaped well, with batters executing individual plans without worrying about surface conditions. Captain Rohit Sharma hinted at fielding four spinners depending on the Dubai wicket.

New Zealand’s top and middle order has fired consistently. Rachin Ravindra has been their standout performer, hammering two centuries in just three innings, while Kane Williamson also struck a century. Contributions from Will Young, Glenn Phillips, and Tom Latham have given the Black Caps a reliable batting lineup.

With the ball, Matt Henry has led the attack, taking 10 wickets at an impressive 16.70 average. Captain Mitchell Santner has been their best spinner with seven wickets, while Michael Bracewell, Ravindra, Phillips, Will O’Rourke, and Daryl Mitchell have all chipped ineffectively.

coach Gary Stead dismissed concerns about India playing all their matches in Dubai, saying his team is focused on the final. "We've had eight teams at the start, and now we're down to two. It's a one-off game, and if we're good enough to beat India, we’ll be very happy," he said.

Beyond the Champions Trophy title and hefty prize money, the final carries added significance as both teams seek to assert dominance in their rivalry. While India is on a mission to end New Zealand’s knockout curse, the Black Caps are eager to avenge their earlier group-stage loss. It may not have the intensity of an India-Pakistan or India-Australia clash, but when India and meet in an ICC final, it’s nothing short of a needle match.

FINAL - SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant.

: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.