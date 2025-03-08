IRSA predicts 30-35pc water shortfall for Punjab, Sindh as major reservoirs deplete

ISLAMABAD - The country’s major reservoirs, Tarbela and Mangla, are likely to reach their dead levels in few days, which will increase the water shortage for the provinces to 30-35 percent for the remainder of the Rabi season.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA), while warning Punjab and Sindh of worsening water shortages, has urged both provinces to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any adverse situations.

In an official communication to provincial irrigation departments, regarding water regulation for balance period of Rabi season (Oct to Mar) 2024-25, IRSA said that depletion to dead levels is a common occurrence but could lead to water supply disruptions in Punjab and Sindh, which have already experienced shortfalls. Notably, IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) had approved an anticipated water shortage of 16 percent for the provinces of Punjab and Sindh during Rabi season 2024-25.

“I am to state that as evident from daily data/discharges, Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs may touch their dead levels in the next few days, as already conceived by the IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) in its meeting held on February 10, 2025, where in the operational statement depicted the touching of dead level in 1st 10-daily of March 2025,” said the communication issued by Director Operation IRSA Khalid Idrees Rana. Fortunately, the recent rain spell contributed positively in the Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) and, currently, supplies close to the indents are being released for the provinces, keeping in view the water shortages accounted for in the Water Accounts Report, he said. As per the Water Accounts Report for the period October 01, 2024 to February 28, 2025, Punjab faced a shortfall of 20 percent, while Sindh during the similar period faced a short fall of 14 percent against the anticipated shortfall of 16 percent approved by the IAC, the communication added.

It is hoped that the upcoming rain spells, as predicted by the different websites/weather services, would again positively contribute in the system. However, before the expected rain spell, there is likelihood that provinces of Punjab and Sindh may face a shortfall of 30 to 35 percent, while operating the reservoirs on run-of-the-river mode at/around dead levels.

However, an IRSA spokesperson told The Nation, the predicted shortage of 30 to 35 percent will only be for a period of 7 to 10 days. Currently, Sindh is being provided 25,000 cusecs of water against the demand of 27,000 cusecs, while Punjab is getting 40,000 cusecs against the intend of 45,000 cusecs.

As of March 7, Tarbela Dam was approximately 7 feet above its dead level, Mangla was 38 feet above, and Chashma was 5 feet above. Currently, Tarbela’s water level stands at 1,409.50 feet, against a minimum operating level of 1,402 feet, with the dam’s maximum conservation level being 1,550 feet. Currently, Mangla’s water level stands at 1,088.45 feet, above the minimum operating level of 1,050 feet, while the maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1,242 feet. Chashma is currently at 643.20 feet, above the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet, with a maximum conservation level of 649 feet.