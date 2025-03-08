JUI-F playing on both sides of the wicket

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has been playing on both sides of the wicket as it remains in contact with the government and the opposition parties but becoming part of neither side. Key government partners, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) traditionally have good ties with the JUI-F but at this point they are a little less than friends. The JUI-F has been in contact with both the PML-N and the PPP but the friendly political opponents have fell short of formally joining hands.

The JUI-F is also popular among the opposition parties led by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) but they are far from being members of an alliance. Recently, JUI-F clarified its position regarding its participation in an opposition conference. The party said while it attended the gathering as a delegate, it did not sign the declaration issued afterward. The two-day conference, organized by a newly emerging alliance of opposition parties under the banner of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ain-e-Pakistan (TTAP), was held in Islamabad.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza emphasized that his party does not officially belong to the opposition alliance. “We have not signed the declaration that was released after the conference. Our presence was solely in an observational capacity,” he explained. Reaffirming this stance, JUI-F later issued a statement reiterating that the party had not joined any political alliance. “We were invited to the conference and presented our perspective, but we are not part of any formal coalition,” a party spokesperson clarified. Despite these assertions, the party has also signalled its intent to play a role in shaping the broader opposition landscape. The JUI-F prefers to remain in the opposition as an independent party.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri maintained that the party aims to strengthen the opposition bloc, confirming active engagement with other parties. “This has caused unease in some political circles,” he remarked. He contended that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains a central figure in opposition politics, regardless of holding any official leadership role. “His influence does not depend on a formal position,” Ghauri asserted, hinting at a gradual move towards a larger opposition alliance. This shifting stance has fuelled speculation about JUI-F’s exact position. Following Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent speech in Parliament, Ghauri claimed that a character assassination campaign had been launched against him. “The nation is aware of where these opportunistic attacks originate,” he said, dismissing them as politically motivated.

Tension has also emerged between JUI-F and the PTI over the potential formation of a grand opposition alliance. Media reports said, PTI founder Imran Khan has expressed reservations over Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands regarding the structure of the opposition coalition. Sources suggest the JUI-F chief has put forward three key conditions. Reportedly he wants to head the opposition alliance, seeks a role in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government and demands excluding the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) from the opposition.

The PTI leadership has reportedly held two internal meetings with Imran Khan to deliberate on these demands. But many within the party have advised against placing trust in Maulana, pointing to his past political maneuvers, particularly his vote in favour of the 26th Amendment in support of the government. So far, Imran Khan has not formally responded to Maulana’s demands. The debate over opposition unity gained further momentum after a PTI delegation, led by opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his Islamabad residence. The meeting focused on the country’s evolving political landscape and included an invitation for JUI-F to formally join the grand opposition alliance. PPP and the PML-N leaders claim they have close contacts with the JUI-F chief and believe he will not join the PTI-led opposition bloc.