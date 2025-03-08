Karachi court declares Dua Zahra’s marriage valid

A local court in Karachi has upheld the validity of Dua Zahra’s marriage to Zaheer Ahmed, rejecting a petition that sought to declare their marriage certificate fake.

The petition was filed by herself in an attempt to annul her marriage. However, during the hearing, the court noted that the annulment should be pursued through the relevant legal forum rather than this petition.

gained nationwide attention last year after marrying Zaheer Ahmed, whom she met through an online gaming platform. The case sparked controversy when she was declared a minor, leading authorities to place her in a shelter home before later allowing her to return to her family.

In the latest legal proceedings, , through her father, sought to have the marriage annulled. However, the court ruled that the marriage remains legally valid and advised that any further legal action regarding its dissolution should be taken through the appropriate legal channels.