Karachi to remain hot and dry as northwesterly winds persist

Web Desk
4:21 PM | March 08, 2025
Regional, Karachi

The metropolis continues to experience dry northwesterly winds at a mild pace, with warm and dry weather expected to persist over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on Saturday.

According to the PMD, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 19°C, while the maximum is expected to range between 36°C and 38°C during the day.

The humidity level in the air stands at 49%, contributing to the ongoing dry conditions. Weather experts have attributed the current pattern to seasonal atmospheric changes, with no significant shifts anticipated in the coming days.

Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and limit direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours to avoid heat-related discomfort.

