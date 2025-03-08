Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP becomes first province to introduce Bridge Design Code

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in Pakistan to introduce a Bridge Design Code, setting minimum standards for the construction, repair, and design of bridges in accordance with internationally recognized engineering principles.  

The Chief Minister has approved the implementation of this code across the province to ensure that future bridge projects adhere to these newly established standards.  

During a detailed briefing on the Bridge Design Code prepared by the Communication and Works Department, officials highlighted that the code has been specifically designed to accommodate the unique climatic and geological conditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A core working group, comprising government officials and experts, has developed the code, which is licensed by the American Association of State Highways and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).  

To enforce compliance, the government plans to introduce formal legislation, making adherence to the code mandatory for all future bridge projects. Officials noted that the absence of such regulations in Pakistan has contributed to frequent bridge collapses, with 107 bridges destroyed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the 2022 floods and 150 damaged in the 2010 floods.  

IMF lauds Sindh’s economic performance, urges more investment in public services

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that the introduction of a Bridge Design Code was long overdue. “Implementing this code is essential to preventing bridge failures that result in loss of human lives and public resources. By enforcing these standards, we can enhance the resilience of our infrastructure against natural disasters and other hazards,” he stated.  

He also announced plans to introduce a Highway Code shortly to further strengthen the province’s infrastructure development framework.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025