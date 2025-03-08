KP becomes first province to introduce Bridge Design Code

Peshawar - Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in Pakistan to introduce a Bridge Design Code, setting minimum standards for the construction, repair, and design of bridges in accordance with internationally recognized engineering principles.

The Chief Minister has approved the implementation of this code across the province to ensure that future bridge projects adhere to these newly established standards.

During a detailed briefing on the Bridge Design Code prepared by the Communication and Works Department, officials highlighted that the code has been specifically designed to accommodate the unique climatic and geological conditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A core working group, comprising government officials and experts, has developed the code, which is licensed by the American Association of State Highways and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

To enforce compliance, the government plans to introduce formal legislation, making adherence to the code mandatory for all future bridge projects. Officials noted that the absence of such regulations in Pakistan has contributed to frequent bridge collapses, with 107 bridges destroyed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the 2022 floods and 150 damaged in the 2010 floods.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that the introduction of a Bridge Design Code was long overdue. “Implementing this code is essential to preventing bridge failures that result in loss of human lives and public resources. By enforcing these standards, we can enhance the resilience of our infrastructure against natural disasters and other hazards,” he stated.

He also announced plans to introduce a Highway Code shortly to further strengthen the province’s infrastructure development framework.