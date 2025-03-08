Saturday, March 08, 2025
KP govt to provide maximum relief to people during Ramazan: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah, has stated that the provincial government is determined to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.  

On the government’s directives, the district administration has launched strict actions against profiteers and hoarders to ensure that essential food items are available to the public at reasonable and government-fixed prices.  

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to exploit the public, and indiscriminate actions would continue in this regard. While addressing a meeting in Peshawar regarding the availability of food items at fair prices and the prevention of artificial inflation during Ramadan, the minister instructed the authorities to inspect markets daily and take immediate action against shopkeepers violating the law.  

He emphasized that ensuring the supply of quality and affordable goods to the public is the government’s responsibility and that artificial price hikes will not be tolerated.  

He further stated that, in line with the provincial government’s directives, the district administration is conducting a mega crackdown in various markets, taking strict measures against profiteers to prevent difficulties for the public during Ramadan. The meeting was also attended by relevant district officials.

