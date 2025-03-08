KP playing frontline role in fight against terrorism: Barrister Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is playing a frontline role in the fight against terrorism.

He emphasized that terrorism is not just an issue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but for the entire country, and that national unity is essential to address this challenge.

He urged the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to take concrete measures at both domestic and international levels to combat terrorism, rather than showing negligence in this matter. He also stressed that dialogue with Afghanistan is indispensable for controlling terrorism.

Barrister Saif further said that the federal government is neither engaging with Afghanistan on this issue, nor allowing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to do so. He expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of terrorism in the province, which are resulting in the loss of precious lives. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the security forces are sacrificing their lives daily in the fight against terrorism.

He also highlighted that the Terms of Reference (TORs) for talks with Afghanistan have been shelved by the federal government. He urged federal authorities to collaborate with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prevent the spread of this menace across the country.

The Advisor called on the federal government to stop being a mere spectator and adopt a concrete strategy to effectively combat terrorism.