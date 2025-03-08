Saturday, March 08, 2025
Lahore Qalandars, AirSial renew partnership for PSL 10

By maintaining strategic partnerships like this one with Lahore Qalandars, AirSial continues to connect Pakistan with the world while championing the country’s sporting culture.

Azhar Khan
5:22 PM | March 08, 2025
Sports

Lahore Qalandars and AirSial have reaffirmed their strong partnership for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), continuing a successful collaboration that first took flight in 2022.

As the official airline partner, AirSial will once again have its branding featured on the Qalandars' official playing jersey, highlighting the shared commitment of both organizations to excellence, innovation, and engaging with fans.

AirSial, one of Pakistan’s leading airlines, has built a reputation for top-tier service and operational excellence. Since its inception, the Sialkot-based airline has expanded rapidly, providing seamless domestic and international travel. By maintaining strategic partnerships like this one with Lahore Qalandars, AirSial continues to connect Pakistan with the world while championing the country’s sporting culture.

The partnership renewal was officially announced at a press conference attended by AirSial’s Vice Chairman Umer Mir and Lahore Qalandars' leadership, including CEO Atif Rana, COO Sameen Rana, franchise captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, and fast-bowling star Haris Rauf.

Atif Rana expressed his excitement about the continued collaboration: “Our journey with AirSial has been fantastic since 2022, and we’re thrilled to extend this strong bond into PSL 10. Their top-class service and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to another successful season together.”

AirSial’s Umer Mir echoed these sentiments: “We take great pride in our ongoing association with Lahore Qalandars. Over the years, this partnership has become more than just travel support – it symbolizes passion, dedication, and bringing fans closer to the game. We are excited to be part of their PSL 10 campaign.”

With PSL 10 set to kick off on April 11, Lahore Qalandars, the 2022 and 2023 champions, will begin their title quest against Islamabad United. Fans can expect another thrilling season as the Qalandars take flight, backed by their trusted airline partner, AirSial.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

