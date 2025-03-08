Mirza Abdul Rehman strongly criticizes current FPCCI leadership

Islamabad - Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mirza Abdul Rehman, has strongly criticized the current FPCCI leadership, stating that they have done nothing but increase the problems of the business community. He condemned the United Business Group (UBG) for its latest move, calling it a desperate attempt to hold onto power by seeking an extension of their tenure until 2026. UBG’s President, Sheikh Atif Ikram, along with his handpicked team, met with the Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal, demanding that the current FPCCI officials be allowed to continue for another year. Their justification for this extension was that they failed to serve trade bodies properly during their tenure and, therefore, need additional time.

In response, Pakistan’s business community, chambers, associations, and trade bodies have raised serious concerns, questioning what tangible services President Atif Ikram Sheikh and his unelected team have provided to resolve traders’ problems. The industrial sector remains largely non-functional, shopkeepers are struggling with inflation and heavy taxation, unemployment is rising, and the real estate sector is virtually shut down.

More than two-thirds of the current leadership’s tenure has passed, yet their only accomplishments seem to be securing lucrative salaries and benefits for themselves, appointing sycophants on hefty salaries, and selling FPCCI’s assets in Karachi and Hyderabad for personal gain, thereby causing massive financial losses to the government. The institution has been turned into a personal enterprise, with no significant influence in government circles. Meanwhile, it is the Business Council that continues to play a vital role in assisting top government officials.

Former Chairman Coordination & Vice President of FPCCI, Mirza Abdul Rehman, has called on the government to appoint an administrator in FPCCI, citing UBG’s failure. He emphasized that this group, formed through a fraudulent mandate, must be removed, while all trade bodies should be allowed to complete their rightful two-year tenure.

Mirza Abdul Rehman further stated that UBG and its leadership have completely failed, resorting to backdoor tactics to maintain control rather than serving the business community. However, he assured that Pakistan’s business community will not allow such schemes to succeed.