Muzaffargarh DPO launches Dolphin Squad

NEWS WIRE
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan on Friday inaugurated the Dolphin Squads across the district to bolster security and ensure a safer environment for residents. Talking about this initiative,the DPO said that the Dolphin Squads would play a pivotal role in enhancing security within urban areas.Special patrols would be conducted during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh timings to maintain law and order during the holy month,he added. The DPO further mentioned that dedicated special routes were designed for crime hotspots, ensuring targeted patrolling in high-risk areas. A comprehensive monitoring plan was also devised to oversee the efficiency. On the occasion, DSP city and other officers concerned were present.

