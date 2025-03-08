Saturday, March 08, 2025
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A meeting of the subcommittee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior was held at the Central Police Office, Karachi, to review the progress of the Mustafa Aamir murder case investigation.

The subcommittee, chaired by MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, received detailed briefings on the case from top officials, according to a news release on Friday. The meeting focused on updates regarding the investigation into the murder case, as well as related issues such as money laundering and drug cartels. The IGP Sindh and other department heads provided a point-by-point briefing on the actions taken so far.

Committee members discussed the various aspects of the case, including the possible motives and underlying factors. It was decided that more detailed information and answers would be requested from the relevant institutions in the next meeting. The subcommittee emphasized the need for improved coordination among departments and instructed them to present solid evidence and a comprehensive strategy in the upcoming session.

Attendees included members of the committee, such as MNA Agha Rafiullah, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP - Karachi, the Director-General of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and the Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Other senior officials from Sindh Police, FIA, and the Excise Department were also present.

