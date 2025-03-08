NIRC Sukkur Bench orders reinstatement of 159 daily wages employees

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Bench of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) on Friday has issued a significant ruling, ordering the immediate reinstatement of 159 daily wages employees of Utility Stores Corporation. The employees, who were terminated on February 15, 2025, hailed from five regions of the Sukkur zone, including Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Sukkur, as well as the Nawabshah region of the Karachi zone. The court’s decision came after the employees’ lawyer, Mujeeb Shaikh, argued that the terminations were illegal and unjust, negatively impacting the employees’ livelihoods. The honorable court heard the arguments from both sides and promptly suspended the termination orders, directing the employees’ reinstatement. The court also summoned Utility Stores Corporation officials, including MD Faisal Nisar Chaudhry and nine other officers, to appear in court for contempt of court proceedings. The officials have been directed to appear in court for the next hearing and withdraw the termination orders.