Opposition protests in Punjab Assembly, seeks PTI leaders’ release

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly session on Friday was marred by opposition’s protests as the PTI members continued their usual protest both inside and outside the Assembly demanding the release of their party founder, Imran Khan, and other incarcerated leaders.

The session, which commenced one hour and five minutes behind schedule under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, was met with an uproar as opposition members, led by Leader of the Opposition Ahmad Khan Bachhar, entered the House chanting slogans against the government. They also carried placards—an act prohibited under Assembly rules. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reminded the opposition that a prior agreement had been made to refrain from raising placards in the House. While acknowledging their right to protest, he urged them to adhere to the rules. Initially, the opposition members complied, lowering their placards and halting slogans. However, tensions flared once again when they pointed out a lack of quorum during the Question Hour. Angered by the Speaker’s reprimand, the opposition staged a walkout, resuming their protest outside the Assembly.

Following the disruption, the Speaker adjourned the session for an hour for Friday prayers. Outside the Assembly, opposition members continued their demonstration, reiterating their demand for the release of PTI leaders serving sentences in connection with the May 9 incidents.

During the Question Hour, Punjab Irrigation Minister Pir Kazim Pirzada disclosed that the irrigation department had abolished 30,000 positions as part of measures mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He assured lawmakers that efforts were underway to improve the canal system. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan raised concerns about water shortages affecting farmers and urged the irrigation department to address the issue. In response, Minister Pirzada explained that the province’s century-old canal infrastructure prevents water from being released at full capacity due to the risk of breaches.

Following the Question Hour, the House moved on to official proceedings, during which seven new bills were introduced. These included the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, Punjab Local Government Bill 2025, Punjab Narcotic Substances Control Bill 2025, Punjab Unwanted Cooperative Societies (Repeal and Reorganization) Bill 2025, Punjab Special Planning Authority Bill 2025, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Bill 2025, Punjab Finance (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency Bill 2025.

All bills were referred to the relevant committees, with reports expected within two months. With the legislative agenda completed, the session was adjourned until Monday, March 10, at 11:00 AM.