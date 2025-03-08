Pakistan backs Arab League’s plan for Gaza reconstruction

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has endorsed the Arab League’s proposal to rebuild war-ravaged Gaza under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and the Arab League’s initiative. He stressed that reconstruction efforts must be accompanied by an immediate end to Israel’s aggression and adherence to international laws.

The OIC, in its emergency meeting on Friday, backed the Arab League’s counter-proposal to US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan, which suggested taking over Gaza and relocating its residents. The 57-member bloc’s decision follows the Arab League’s endorsement of the Egyptian-crafted initiative at a summit in Cairo.

The alternative plan, now labeled as an “Arab-Islamic plan,” aims to restore Gaza under Palestinian Authority governance, with financial backing from a newly announced trust fund. Arab leaders have urged the international community, including the European Union, Russia, China, and Japan, to support the proposal.

However, the plan does not include a role for Hamas, leading to its rejection by both the United States and Israel.