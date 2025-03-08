Pakistan sets March 31 deadline for Afghan citizen card holders to leave

Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has directed all Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders residing in the country to leave by March 31, 2025, warning that deportations will begin on April 1.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed for the first time that ACC holders would be repatriated under the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), which has been in effect since November 1, 2023.

The statement emphasized that sufficient time had been provided for a dignified return and assured that no individual would be mistreated during the process. The government has also arranged food and healthcare facilities for those returning to Afghanistan.

"Pakistan has been a generous host and remains committed to its responsibilities as a responsible state," the ministry said, adding that all individuals staying in the country must comply with legal requirements.

Since the launch of the repatriation campaign, over 800,000 Afghans living illegally in Pakistan have been sent back. Estimates suggest that nearly three million Afghans still reside in the country.