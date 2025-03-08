Saturday, March 08, 2025
Past in Perspective

“For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice.” –James 3:16

Past in Perspective
March 08, 2025
The Salem Witch Trials were a series of hearings and prosecutions in colonial Massachusetts, where people were accused of witchcraft. The trials resulted in the execution of 20 people, with many others imprisoned or facing social ruin. The trials were fueled by superstition, religious fervor, and social tension. They serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of mass hysteria, false accusations, and the abuse of power. The Salem Witch Trials had a lasting impact on American history, serving as a cautionary tale about the dangers of intolerance and the importance of due process and individual rights.

